Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 132.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,317 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Loar were worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loar by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loar by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Loar by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Loar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Loar by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Paul S. Levy sold 175,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $14,233,929.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,012,580 shares in the company, valued at $648,297,847.80. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Manella sold 19,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $1,592,632.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,788,063.60. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,968,407 shares of company stock worth $240,173,810 in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOAR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Loar in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Loar from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:LOAR opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and a PE ratio of 224.16. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $99.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.46.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Loar’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

