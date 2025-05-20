KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,312 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 261,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2,400.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 477,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 458,530 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 21,387 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 296.16, a quick ratio of 296.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $634.66 million, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 625.00%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.