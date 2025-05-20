Head-To-Head Review: Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) vs. MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO)

Profitability

This table compares Semantix and MicroAlgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semantix -69.49% -45.45% -26.98% MicroAlgo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semantix and MicroAlgo”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semantix $264.23 million 0.00 -$63.61 million ($0.81) N/A MicroAlgo $75.33 million 0.41 -$37.87 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MicroAlgo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Semantix.

40.1% of Semantix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Semantix has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroAlgo has a beta of -0.67, indicating that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also provides advertising distribution, mobile game publishing and licensing, software services, and comprehensive solutions for enterprise customers, as well as intelligent chips solutions for the semiconductor sector. In addition, it engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

