Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,403 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Organigram were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Organigram by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Organigram in the 4th quarter valued at $1,153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Organigram by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 43,721 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Organigram by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 30,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Organigram by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Stock Performance

Shares of OGI stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $175.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

