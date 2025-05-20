Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,818 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,209,000. Walmart Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,374,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 660,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 380,692 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 363,831 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,041,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 310,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Dot news, insider Christian Devin Ruppel sold 10,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $112,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,529. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Northland Capmk upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $505.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.36. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $555.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

