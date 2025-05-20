FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Largo Issued By HC Wainwright

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Largo in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.70 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share.
Largo Stock Performance
LGO stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $83.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.62. Largo has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.
Institutional Trading of Largo
About Largo
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
Featured Articles
