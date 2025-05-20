FY2026 Earnings Estimate for CVE:ITR Issued By Raymond James

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

CVE ITR opened at C$2.06 on Monday. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.03 and a 12 month high of C$2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of C$243.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

