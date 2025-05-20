Equities Analysts Set Expectations for DUOT Q3 Earnings

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Duos Technologies Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Duos Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Duos Technologies Group’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DUOT. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Duos Technologies Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Duos Technologies Group from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of Duos Technologies Group stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. Duos Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $8.72.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 271.06% and a negative net margin of 143.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $739,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $528,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $282,000. 42.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

