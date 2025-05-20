Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Dillard’s Q2 Earnings

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dillard’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $3.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.41. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $33.25 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q3 2026 earnings at $6.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $28.57 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $7.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $24.56 EPS.

DDS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dillard’s from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Dillard’s Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $404.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.96. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $282.24 and a fifty-two week high of $510.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.33 and a 200 day moving average of $409.38.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $10.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.10 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.10 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 352,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,975,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 211,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 26,618.5% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 186,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,694,000 after acquiring an additional 185,531 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 152,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,951,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $48,873,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

