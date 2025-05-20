Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ennis were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ennis by 8,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ennis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ennis by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ennis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Schaefer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $35,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,141.42. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,873 shares of company stock valued at $357,330. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ennis

Ennis Price Performance

Ennis stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40. Ennis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.60 million. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.35%.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

About Ennis

(Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.