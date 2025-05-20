Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Cogent Communications worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 65,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Cogent Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of CCOI opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $247.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.81 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $353,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,180. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,425 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $103,968.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,325.12. The trade was a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,681 shares of company stock worth $840,878. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

