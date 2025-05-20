Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,871,000 after acquiring an additional 308,970 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 212,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 165,396 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $5,972,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 544.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 80,558 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,851,000 after buying an additional 68,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Stock Down 0.2%

PRLB opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $974.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 1.37. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.84.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $126.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

