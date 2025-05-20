Deutsche Bank AG Buys 32,059 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 103.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,027 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,059 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Community Bank System worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Community Bank System by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

CBU stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.77. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.16 and a 52-week high of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

