D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Donaldson by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,064 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Donaldson by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 574,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,669,000 after purchasing an additional 158,487 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Donaldson by 1,447.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Price Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DCI

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,159,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,656.92. This trade represents a 48.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,972,770.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,279.48. The trade was a 50.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,164,799. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.