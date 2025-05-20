CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 465,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,927 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

CFB stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.07.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

