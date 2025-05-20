Cormark Has Bearish Estimate for TSE:LAR FY2026 Earnings

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSE:LAR – Free Report) – Cormark dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 16th. Cormark analyst S. Gill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Up 1.5%
Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at C$2.72 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of C$2.45 and a 12-month high of C$3.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.96.
About Lithium Americas (Argentina)
Lithium Argentina is a producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd, is operating the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region.
