Brokers Set Expectations for Harley-Davidson Q1 Earnings

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $315.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HOG. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

NYSE:HOG opened at $25.36 on Monday. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $39.93. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,835,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,940,000 after buying an additional 332,928 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,498,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,674,000 after buying an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,468,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,754,000 after buying an additional 1,285,225 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,766,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,102,000 after buying an additional 269,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 104.0% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,409,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,095,000 after buying an additional 1,738,017 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

