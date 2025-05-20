Analyzing Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) & GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) and Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GoodRx and Computer Services

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 0 5 5 1 2.64 Computer Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

GoodRx presently has a consensus price target of $6.55, indicating a potential upside of 65.71%. Given GoodRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Computer Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

63.8% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of GoodRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GoodRx and Computer Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx -2.05% 5.35% 2.51% Computer Services N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GoodRx and Computer Services”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $797.41 million 1.77 -$8.87 million $0.08 49.38 Computer Services $316.65 million N/A $61.86 million N/A N/A

Computer Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoodRx.

Summary

GoodRx beats Computer Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, and pharma manufacturer solutions, as well as telehealth services through the GoodRx Care platform. It serves pharmacy benefit managers who manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. The company offers processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies. It also provides integrated banking solutions, which include mobile and Internet banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and electronic document distribution services; corporate intranets; board portals; Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; cybersecurity risk assessment; network management; and cloud-based managed services. In addition, the company offers compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, and fraud prevention. It serves community and regional banks; multi-bank holding companies; and technology, logistics, and insurance organizations, as well as various other business enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

