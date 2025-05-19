Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for WCN

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WCN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

Shares of WCN opened at $191.94 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $160.34 and a 12 month high of $201.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.60 and its 200-day moving average is $186.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,268,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Visualize Group LP boosted its position in Waste Connections by 61.9% in the first quarter. Visualize Group LP now owns 294,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after buying an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 219.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after buying an additional 24,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

