Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for WCN

Posted by on May 19th, 2025

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNFree Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WCN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of WCN opened at $191.94 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $160.34 and a 12 month high of $201.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.60 and its 200-day moving average is $186.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,268,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Visualize Group LP boosted its position in Waste Connections by 61.9% in the first quarter. Visualize Group LP now owns 294,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after buying an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 219.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after buying an additional 24,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.