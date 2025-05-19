Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPNS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Sapiens International Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.95. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $136.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.25 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Sapiens International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sapiens International by 227.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 382,138 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 217.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 254,259 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 423.0% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 39,835 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 221.9% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

