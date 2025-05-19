Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Shares Up 100% – Here’s What Happened

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) traded up 100% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,263,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,608% from the average session volume of 73,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Inomin Mines Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.97.

Inomin Mines Company Profile

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

