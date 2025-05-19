Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 43,427 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,427 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Expensify were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Expensify by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 602,565 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Expensify by 814.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 604,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 537,993 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in Expensify by 2,760.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 289,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 279,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $2.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expensify announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 20.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 9,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,148.20. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 22,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $64,959.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,588,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,283.20. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,921 shares of company stock valued at $886,854 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

