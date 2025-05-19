Contrasting Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB – Get Free Report) and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 2 3 0 2.60

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus price target of $32.40, suggesting a potential upside of 10.47%. Given Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is more favorable than Kentucky Bancshares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 27.39% 10.31% 1.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $1.01 billion 5.71 $402.24 million $2.10 13.97

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares.

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats Kentucky Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kentucky Bancshares

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It provides internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. It operates through branches in Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Texas, and New York City. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

