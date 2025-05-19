Comparing BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) & Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) and Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

BHP Group has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of BHP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group $53.60 billion 2.39 $7.90 billion $4.40 11.48 Lundin Mining $3.42 billion 2.20 $241.56 million ($0.13) -67.69

This table compares BHP Group and Lundin Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lundin Mining. Lundin Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BHP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BHP Group and Lundin Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 0 2 2 2 3.00 Lundin Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

BHP Group presently has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.92%. Given BHP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BHP Group is more favorable than Lundin Mining.

Profitability

This table compares BHP Group and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group N/A N/A N/A Lundin Mining -5.15% 5.27% 3.05%

Dividends

BHP Group pays an annual dividend of $1.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Lundin Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. BHP Group pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lundin Mining pays out -53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

BHP Group beats Lundin Mining on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in the mining, smelting, and refining of nickel, as well as potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION is a rapidly growing, diversified base metals mining company with operations in Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Ireland. The Company currently has six mines in operation producing copper, nickel, lead and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds a development project pipeline which includes the world class Tenke Fungurume copper cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Ozernoe zinc project in Russia. The Company holds an extensive exploration portfolio and interests in international mining and exploration ventures.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.