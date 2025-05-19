Afentra (LON:AET) Trading Up 9.5% – Here’s Why

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.5% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.55). Approximately 937,530 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 736,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.90 ($0.50).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($1.00) target price on shares of Afentra in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Afentra in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Afentra
Afentra Trading Up 9.5%
About Afentra
Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Afentra
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Nextracker’s Solar Surge: Will It Shatter Its All-Time High?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Savvy Investors Are Raising a Glass for Heineken Stock
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.