Afentra (LON:AET) Trading Up 9.5% – Here’s Why

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.5% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.55). Approximately 937,530 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 736,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.90 ($0.50).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($1.00) target price on shares of Afentra in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Afentra in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Afentra Trading Up 9.5%

About Afentra

The stock has a market capitalization of £117.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.86 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.96, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

