Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for AMETEK Q2 Earnings

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMETEK in a report released on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.46 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

AME has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.90.

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $182.81 on Friday. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $145.02 and a 12 month high of $198.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.32 and its 200-day moving average is $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $250,021.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,512.89. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $125,414.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,318.40. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 57.7% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1,176.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

