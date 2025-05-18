Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Price Down 10.9% – Should You Sell?

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 403 ($5.35) and last traded at GBX 404.50 ($5.37). 6,434,262 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 656% from the average session volume of 850,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 454 ($6.03).

The firm has a market cap of £815.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 427.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 469.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

