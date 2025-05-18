William Blair Predicts Biodesix’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biodesix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 14th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biodesix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biodesix’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Biodesix from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Biodesix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Biodesix from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.00.

Biodesix Stock Up 36.9%

Shares of Biodesix stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.18. Biodesix has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $2.04.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $17.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 275.79% and a negative net margin of 66.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biodesix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Biodesix by 1,140.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

