Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.89.

VIK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Viking from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Viking from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Viking from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Viking from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Get Viking alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Viking Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NYSE:VIK opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion and a PE ratio of 186.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.43. Viking has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viking will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viking

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Viking by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 121,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Viking by 883.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viking

(Get Free Report

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.