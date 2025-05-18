TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives $62.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

NYSE:TRP opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $51.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.6142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

