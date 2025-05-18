Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Trading 16.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) traded up 16.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34.60 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 31.64 ($0.42). Approximately 1,842,812 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 250% from the average daily volume of 526,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.20 ($0.36).

Staffline Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £42.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.61.

Staffline Group (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 3.10 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Staffline Group had a negative return on equity of 42.09% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Staffline Group plc will post 4.3026706 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Staffline Group

Staffline Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Thomas Spain bought 46,400 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £14,848 ($19,723.70). Insiders have sold a total of 439,540 shares of company stock valued at $12,125,828 over the last ninety days. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

