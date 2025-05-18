Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

SHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

