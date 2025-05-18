Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,626 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Riskified were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Riskified by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 394,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 71,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.
Riskified Stock Down 1.3%
NYSE RSKD opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.79 million, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. Riskified Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.65.
Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.
