Reviewing Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) and PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Free Report) and PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Delek Group and PEDEVCO”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek Group $3.35 billion N/A $432.84 million N/A N/A PEDEVCO $39.55 million 1.45 $260,000.00 $0.20 3.13

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Delek Group has higher revenue and earnings than PEDEVCO.

3.3% of PEDEVCO shares are held by institutional investors. 70.6% of PEDEVCO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Delek Group and PEDEVCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek Group N/A N/A N/A PEDEVCO 6.57% 1.58% 1.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Delek Group and PEDEVCO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 PEDEVCO 0 0 2 0 3.00

PEDEVCO has a consensus target price of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 159.58%. Given PEDEVCO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PEDEVCO is more favorable than Delek Group.

Summary

PEDEVCO beats Delek Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delek Group

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel. In addition, it provides fuel products and other services, such as white products, comprising gasoline, diesel fuel, LPG, kerosene, jet fuel, and natural gas/CNG; black products, including fuel oil and bitumen; and industrial products, such as engine oils, lubricants, and greases. Further, the company offers services, such as restaurants, cafes, car wash services, etc.; ship services to refueling services at Israeli ports; and retail products comprising food products, beverages, cigarettes, and other products through Menta convenience stores, as well as sells car accessories. Additionally, it engages in the construction and operation of power plants; orchard management activities; processing, packaging, and marketing of fruits; and leasing activities. The company also supplies water for irrigation; cooling storage systems; and provides drinking water pumping services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 160 convenience stores, including 25 franchised convenience stores, which have coffee and food sales points under the Cup O' Joe brand name. Delek Group Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

