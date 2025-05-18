Research Analysts Set Expectations for BCAX Q2 Earnings

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.41). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bicara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.59) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bicara Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts:

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28).

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.01 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BCAX

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCAX opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. Bicara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $28.09.

Institutional Trading of Bicara Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAX. Red Tree Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,230,000. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,768,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,975 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,175,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,265 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 1,457.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,528 shares in the last quarter.

About Bicara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.