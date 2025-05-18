Research Analysts Set Expectations for BCAX Q2 Earnings

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.41). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bicara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.59) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bicara Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.
Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28).
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BCAX
Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BCAX opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. Bicara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $28.09.
Institutional Trading of Bicara Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAX. Red Tree Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,230,000. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,768,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,975 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,175,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,265 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 1,457.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,528 shares in the last quarter.
About Bicara Therapeutics
Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bicara Therapeutics
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Build a Complete Bond Portfolio With These 4 ETFs
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/12 – 05/16
Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.