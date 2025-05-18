Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BioNTech Q2 Earnings

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for BioNTech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.22) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.52). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is ($3.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.59) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BioNTech from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.44 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BioNTech from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $92.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.21. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $76.53 and a 1-year high of $131.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BioNTech by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in BioNTech by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in BioNTech by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in BioNTech by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

