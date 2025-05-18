Q2 EPS Estimates for BrainsWay Boosted by Northland Capmk

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) – Northland Capmk lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BrainsWay in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 13th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

BrainsWay Stock Performance

Shares of BWAY opened at $9.91 on Friday. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $187.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.11 and a beta of 1.25.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. BrainsWay had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 million.

Institutional Trading of BrainsWay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 316.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 51,991 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

