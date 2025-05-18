Q2 EPS Estimates for AST SpaceMobile Decreased by Analyst

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AST SpaceMobile in a report released on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AST SpaceMobile’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AST SpaceMobile’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $47.90 to $45.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.05.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 61.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 388.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 72.4% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $614,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,258.44. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

