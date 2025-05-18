Q2 EPS Estimates for a.k.a. Brands Decreased by Analyst

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for a.k.a. Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.67) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AKA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Saturday, May 10th.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $152.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.42.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.17. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 487.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

