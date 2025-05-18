Q2 Earnings Estimate for ADAP Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $7.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.15% and a negative net margin of 25.43%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADAP. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.00 to $0.46 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jones Trading cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

ADAP opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,526,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 869,949 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $7,992,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,503 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 94,623 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,483,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.