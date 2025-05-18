Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Stock

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Onestream from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Onestream from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Onestream in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Onestream from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Onestream from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.19.

Get Onestream alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OS

Onestream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OS opened at $28.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27. Onestream has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $35.39.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $136.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onestream will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $811,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Onestream

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Onestream in the first quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Onestream by 10.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Onestream in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Onestream by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Onestream in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

About Onestream

(Get Free Report)

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.