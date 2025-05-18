Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

PSNL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Personalis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Personalis in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Personalis Price Performance

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.83. Personalis has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 66.07% and a negative net margin of 104.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Personalis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,169,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Personalis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,188,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 412,762 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Personalis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 169,884 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in Personalis by 472.3% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,704,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 1,132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

