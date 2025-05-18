OTCMKTS:BSEM Q2 EPS Estimate Reduced by Zacks Small Cap

BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for BioStem Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 13th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for BioStem Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for BioStem Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get BioStem Technologies alerts:

BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $72.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million.

BioStem Technologies Trading Up 3.3%

About BioStem Technologies

Shares of OTCMKTS BSEM opened at $12.39 on Friday. BioStem Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $206.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89.

(Get Free Report)

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioStem Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioStem Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.