OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSIS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

In related news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $4,580,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,254,237. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total value of $154,724.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,731.06. This trade represents a 7.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,621 shares of company stock worth $9,375,570. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSIS stock opened at $232.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $129.18 and a 1-year high of $233.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $444.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

