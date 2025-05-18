Oppenheimer Cuts Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Price Target to $4.00

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Rani Therapeutics Trading Up 12.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:RANI opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.25. Rani Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RANI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 75.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

