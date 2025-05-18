Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports.
OMER has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.
Omeros Trading Down 18.7%
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omeros will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at $1,118,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omeros by 169.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Omeros
Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
