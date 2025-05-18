Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $183.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $167.00 to $183.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $185.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $171.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.51 and a 200-day moving average of $183.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $144.90 and a 52-week high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

