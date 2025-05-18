Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $127.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.74.

Get Okta alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OKTA

Okta Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Okta

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Okta has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $127.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.00.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total transaction of $708,835.95. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,389.73. This trade represents a 26.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,452 shares of company stock worth $16,347,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Okta by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.