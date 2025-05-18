Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Okta from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.74.

Get Okta alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OKTA

Okta Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $127.30 on Thursday. Okta has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.00.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $1,317,967.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,241.25. This trade represents a 34.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,452 shares of company stock worth $16,347,360. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $1,686,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,903,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Okta by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Okta by 2,574.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Okta by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.