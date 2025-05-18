NV5 Global’s (NVEE) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.89 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Research analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,280 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 3,925,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,405 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 310.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,514,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,998 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,147,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,014 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 1,572.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,510,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

